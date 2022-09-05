CNN correspondent Paula Newton reveals details about how the multiple stabbings played out across Saskatchewan. Video / CNN

Canadian police are searching for two men suspected of killing 10 people in a series of stabbings in an Indigenous community and a nearby town, as a massive manhunt for the perpetrators of one of the deadliest attacks in the nation's history stretched into its second day.

Authorities have said some of the victims were targeted and others appeared to have been chosen at random on the James Smith Cree Nation and in the town of Weldon in Saskatchewan province.

They have given no motive for the crimes, which also left 18 people injured - but a senior Indigenous leader suggested drugs were somehow involved.

Police believe the suspects were last spotted around midday on Sunday in the provincial capital of Regina, about 335km south of where the stabbings happened. Authorities have warned Canada's three vast prairie provinces - which also include Manitoba and Alberta - to be on alert, and US border officials have been contacted.

With the suspects still at large, fear gripped communities in the rural, working-class area of Saskatchewan surrounded by farmland that were terrorised by the crimes. One witness who said he lost family members described seeing people with bloody wounds scattered throughout the Indigenous reserve.

"No one in this town is ever going to sleep again. They're going to be terrified to open their door," said Ruby Works, who also lost someone close to her and is a resident of Weldon, which has a population of about 200 and is home to many retirees.

Police urged Saskatchewan residents who were returning from trips away to look for suspicious activity around their homes before entering.

Arrest warrants have been issued for Damien Sanderson, 31, and Myles Sanderson, 30, and both men face at least one count each of murder and attempted murder. More charges are expected.

Police have given few details about the men. Last May, Saskatchewan Crime Stoppers issued a wanted list that included Myles Sanderson, writing that he was "unlawfully at large".

Monday, Sept 5th morning update. The two suspects are still at large, despite efforts through the night by @reginapolice and @RCMPSK. If anyone has information that would assist in locating and safely taking Myles and Damien Sanderson into custody, we urge you to call police. pic.twitter.com/9DCJqo1Vj6 — Chief Evan Bray (@evanjbray) September 5, 2022

The attack was among the deadliest mass killings in Canada, where such crimes are less common than in the neighbouring United States. The deadliest gun rampage in Canadian history happened in 2020, when a man disguised as a police officer shot people in their homes and set fires across the province of Nova Scotia, killing 22 people. In 2019, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.

Deadly mass stabbings are rarer than mass shootings, but have happened around the world. In 2014, 29 people were slashed and stabbed to death at a train station in China's southwestern city of Kunming. In 2016, a mass stabbing at a facility for the mentally disabled in Sagamihara, Japan, left 19 people dead. A year later, three men killed eight people in a vehicle and stabbing attack at London Bridge.

"It is horrific what has occurred in our province," said Rhonda Blackmore, assistant commissioner of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police in Saskatchewan.

Police got their first call about a stabbing at 5.40am on Sunday, and within minutes heard about several more. In all, dead or wounded people were found at 13 different locations on the sparsely populated reserve and in the town, Blackmore said. James Smith Cree Nation is about 30km from Weldon.

She couldn't provide a motive, but the chief of the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations suggested the stabbings could be drug-related.

"This is the destruction we face when harmful illegal drugs invade our communities, and we demand all authorities to take direction from the chiefs and councils and their membership to create safer and healthier communities for our people," said Chief Bobby Cameron.

Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks while Regina Police Chief Evan Bray, left, looks on during a press conference at RCMP "F" Division Headquarters in Regina, Saskatchewa. Photo / AP

As the manhunt stretched on, Regina Police Chief Evan Bray urged anyone with information to come forward.

"They have not been located, so efforts continue," Bray said in a video posted on Twitter on Monday morning. "We will not stop until we have those two safely in custody."

The night before, he said police believed the suspects were still in Regina but didn't say why.

The elected leaders of the three communities that make up the James Smith Cree Nation declared a local state of emergency.

Chakastaypasin Chief Calvin Sanderson - who apparently is not related to the suspects - said everyone has been affected by the tragic events.

"They were our relatives, friends," Sanderson said of the victims. "It's pretty horrific."

Among the 10 killed was Lana Head, who is the former partner of Michael Brett Burns and the mother of their two daughters.

"It's sick how jail time, drugs and alcohol can destroy many lives," Burns told the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network. "I'm hurt for all this loss."

Burns later posted on Facebook that there were dead and wounded people everywhere on the reserve, making it look like "a war zone".

"The look in their eyes couldn't express the pain and suffering for all those who were assaulted," he posted.

Doreen Lees, an 89-year grandmother from Weldon, said she and her daughter thought they saw one of the suspects when a car came barreling down her street early Sunday as her daughter was having coffee on her deck. Lees said a man approached them and said he was hurt and needed help.

But Lees said the man took off after her daughter said she would call for help.

"He wouldn't show his face. He had a big jacket over his face. We asked his name and he kind of mumbled his name twice and we still couldn't get it," she said. "He said his face was injured so bad he couldn't show it."

Investigators examine the ground at the scene of a stabbing in Weldon, Saskatchewan. Photo / AP

She said she began to follow him because she was concerned about him, but her daughter told her to come back to the house.

Weldon residents have identified one of the dead as Wes Petterson. Works said the 77-year-old widower was like an uncle to her.

"I collapsed and hit the ground. I've known him since I was just a little girl,″ she said, describing the moment she heard the news. She said he loved his cats, was proud of his homemade Saskatoon berry jam and frequently helped out his neighbours.

"He didn't do anything. He didn't deserve this. He was a good, kind hearted man," said Works.

Weldon resident Robert Rush described the victim as gentle.

"He wouldn't hurt a fly," he said.

Rush said Petterson's adult grandson was in the basement when the suspects entered the home, and he phoned police.

Today and tomorrow, the flag on the Peace Tower will be flown at half-mast – in memory of those who lost their lives during yesterday’s attacks in Saskatchewan, and in solidarity with everyone affected by this violence. All Canadians are there for you. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 5, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said the flag above Canada's parliament building in Ottawa would be flown at half-staff to honor the victims.

"As Canadians, we mourn with everyone affected by this tragic violence, and with the people of Saskatchewan," Trudeau said.