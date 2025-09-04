A mass stabbing in Hollow Water First Nation killed one person and injured six others. Photo / Getty Images

A person is dead and six others are in hospital after a mass stabbing in an Indigenous community in central Canada, federal police said, adding the suspect also died in the incident.

The violence occurred in Hollow Water First Nation, a remote community with about 1000 residents, 217km north of Manitoba’s provincial capital, Winnipeg, on Thursday, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police told AFP in an email.

“We can confirm that at least six victims have been transported to hospital and one victim is deceased,” the RCMP said.

“The suspect is also deceased.”

Investigators were “gathering information to determine what exactly occurred”, the RCMP further said.