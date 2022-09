Wind whips up embers from burning trees during a wildfire near Hemet, California on September 6. Photo / AP

California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control in the Sierra Nevada, while fires also forced people to flee their homes in the southern part of the state.

Evacuation orders and warnings were in place on Thursday in Placer and El Dorado counties after the Mosquito Fire grew to nearly 16.8 square kilometres with zero containment.

Several structures and at least 10 cars were burned near the Gold Rush-era community of Michigan Bluff about an hour northwest of Sacramento.

California's latest major wildfire destroyed structures and cars as it burned out of control. Photo / AP

In Southern California, the deadly Fairview Fire grew to more than 39 square km as it sent up a huge smoke plume near the city of Hemet in Riverside County, southeast of Los Angeles.

It was just 5 per cent contained and evacuation orders were expanded on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted Monday amid triple-digit heat and spread swiftly, killing two people who were found in a vehicle, severely burning another person while destroying seven structures and damaging several others.

"Unfortunately we aren't able to positively identify the victims at this time. But we do believe that they were from the same family," Sheriff's Sergeant Brandi Swan said.

"It appears as though the two victims that were found inside the vehicle were trying to flee from the fire."

The injured person was identified only as a woman. Swan said she was expected to survive.

A scorched pickup truck sits in front of a Wakefield Avenue home destroyed by the Mill Fire on September 3. Photo / AP

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Southern California Edison notified the California Public Utilities Commission that "circuit activity" occurred close in time to when the fire was reported, the Los Angeles Times said.

The activity was not specified.

About 56 km to the north, smoke loomed over ski runs in the San Bernardino Mountains as the Radford Fire fed on stands of timber south of the Big Bear Lake resort region.

The blaze spread over 3.8 square km since being spotted by a US Forest Service helicopter crew Monday afternoon. It was just 2 per cent contained.

Meanwhile, a wood products company said that it is investigating whether a fire that killed two people as it swept through the Northern California town of Weed was caused by the possible failure of a water-spraying machine used to cool ash at its veneer mill.

Roseburg Forest Products Co. also announced that although the investigation was not complete, it was planning to provide up to US$50 million for a community restoration fund.

The Mill Fire erupted on September 2 at the company's facility in Weed on Interstate 5, about 451 km northeast of San Francisco.

Roseburg Forest Products said in a news release that its mill produces its own electricity in a co-generation facility fueled by wood remnants, and the ash that is ejected is sprayed with cooling water by a "third-party-supplied machine".

"Roseburg is investigating whether the third-party machine failed to cool the ash sufficiently which thereby ignited the fire," the release said.

Hundreds of people fled Weed as the fire spread, destroying 107 structures and damaging 26 others. The blaze eventually grew to more than 15.5 square km. The fire was 65 per cent contained Wednesday, with minimal activity.

Roseburg said its fund will assist residents with temporary shelter, medical supplies and treatment, transportation, clothing, food, water and child care services.

Near the Oregon border, the Mountain Fire covered more than 46 square km of Siskiyou County and was 30 per cent contained. It began on September 2.