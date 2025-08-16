Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

British troops to enter Ukraine for military support if ceasefire agreed

By Ben Riley-Smith & Connor Stringer
Daily Telegraph UK·
6 mins to read

Britain plans to deploy military trainers and engineers to Ukraine within a week of a ceasefire. Photo / Getty Images

Britain plans to deploy military trainers and engineers to Ukraine within a week of a ceasefire. Photo / Getty Images

Britain is poised to put boots on the ground in Ukraine within a week of a ceasefire being declared, the Telegraph understands.

Plans have been made for hundreds of British military trainers and engineers to enter the country if fighting pauses to help rebuild Ukraine’s armed forces.

British Prime Minister

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save