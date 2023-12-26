The woman is said to have taken a photo of the severed organ before disposing of it. Photo / 123rf

A woman in Brazil has been charged with attempted murder after she admitted chopping off her husband’s penis and flushing it down the toilet, once she found out he had had sex with her 15-year-old niece.

The woman handed herself into police and has explained how she found out about the man’s cheating with the 15-year-old relative and lured him into bed, tied his arms and legs and cut off his penis with a razor.

Local media report that the woman, who has not been named, then took a photo of the severed penis and flushed it down the toilet.

She reportedly confessed on December 22, after handing herself to police in Atibaia, near Sao Paulo.

The woman reportedly walked into the local police station with her brother and told police: “Good evening, officer, I came to introduce myself, because I just cut off my husband’s penis”.

She reportedly told them she had flushed it down the toilet because she had “heard that it was possible to reattach it”.

The 39-year-old man has been rushed to hospital but his condition is not known.

The woman has been charged with attempted murder.

Police are investigating and are yet to comment on the woman’s motive, as she claims the man had sex with her 15-year-old niece.

Authorities are said to be looking into whether the relationship was consensual, as the age of consent in Brazil is 14.