Brazen daylight robbery at Adelaide bottle shop

Staff could only helplessly look on as the alcohol was stolen. Photo / TikTok

Bewildered shoppers watched on as four men robbed a bottle shop in broad daylight, making off with hundreds of dollars worth of vodka cruisers.

The masked men were filmed loading trolleys full of slabs of cruisers and other premixed beverages before storming out of a BWS in Adelaide’s northern suburbs on Saturday afternoon.

Police confirmed they were investigating the brazen theft from the store in Burton’s Springbank Plaza shopping centre.

The thieves were mocked for stealing vodka cruisers. Photo / TikTok

“Patrols responded to reports of theft from the liquor store on Waterloo Corner Rd, Burton just before 2pm on Saturday, January 14,” a South Australia Police spokesman said.

“The four thieves loaded up shopping trolleys with alcohol and made off without payment.

“There were no injuries reported during the incident.”

The thieves shielded their identities with hoods and masks as they were filmed, with one man shouting, “I hope you’re proud, guys”, as they moved towards the exit.

The men made off with trolley loads full of vodka cruisers from BWS. Photo / TikTok

The group’s liquor of choice was mocked on TikTok, where the footage of the theft of the men “dressed like eshays” has gone viral.

“Unprofessional, at least pinch the top-shelf stuff,” one commenter wrote.

Viewers speculated as to whether the BWS staff could have intervened to stop the theft, but many people praised staff and bystanders for not putting themselves in harm’s way.