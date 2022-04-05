A young boy has been rushed to hospital with a serious head injury after falling from a ride at Movie World. Photo / news.com.au

Queensland emergency services have responded to an accident at Movie World, where a young child is believed to have fallen off a ride.

The Courier Mail reported a boy "suffered a significant head injury after falling off a carousel" and was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

The incident happened around 1pm at the iconic theme park, which was reportedly full with school holiday crowds.

A spokesperson from Village Roadshow Theme Parks said the boy in his pre-teens suffered a cut to his head.

"This afternoon an ambulance was called to Movie World to attend to a guest following an incident on the carousel ride," they said.

"The guest received a laceration to his head and was attended to by Movie World's nurse before being taken to hospital in a stable condition. Our thoughts are with the guest and his family and we wish him a speedy recovery.

"We pride ourselves on our standards of care and quality and an investigation is being conducted as a matter of priority into the exact cause of the incident.

"In an abundance of caution the ride has been closed while we understand how the incident occurred.

"The safety and wellbeing of guests and team members is our top priority at Village Roadshow Theme Parks and we are committed to providing guests with a fun and safe environment."

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said the local council would not be providing further detail.

"Work safety officers and police will manage the incident and council will make no further comment," he said.

News.com.au has contacted Queensland Police and Ambulance Services for further details.