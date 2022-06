Kasey Bass, one, was accidentally shot dead by the eight-year-old boy, who also injured her two-year-old sister. Bass was described as a 'very happy and loving baby that was filled with joy'.

An 8-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed a 1-year-old girl and injured a 2-year-old girl at a Florida motel on Sunday, authorities said.

The boy's father left the gun holstered in his Pensacola motel room closet.

After he left the room, his son found it and fired a round that passed through and killed the baby and struck the toddler, said Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons during a news conference Monday.

The children who were shot belonged to the girlfriend of the father.

The infant killed was identified as Kacey Bass. The toddler is expected to recover, Simmons said.

The boy's father—identified as 45-year-old Roderick Randall—returned to the room, took the gun and what investigators believe were drugs and left the room again, Simmons said.

He is charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, two counts of culpable negligence by storing a firearm within ease of a minor resulting in injuries, tampering with evidence and failure to store a firearm in a required manner.

A GoFundMe page created by a family relative to cover funeral costs described the one-year-old as a "very happy and loving baby that was filled with joy."

The relative also described the shooting as a "tragic accident."