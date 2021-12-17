Bouncy castle tragedy: Five child victims named by Tasmania police

Five children have died and several others are injured after a horrific bouncy castle accident at a school in Tasmania. Video / Sky News

All five young victims of Thursday's Tasmanian school tragedy have been named by police.

Addison Stewart, 11, Zane Mellor, 12, Jye Sheehan, 12, Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, 12, and Peter Dodt, 12, were the students killed when a bouncy castle was thrown into the air by a gust of wind at Hillcrest Primary School in Devonport at about 10am.

The victims were Grade 5 and 6 students celebrating the end of the school year when the freak accident occurred.

Three other students were in hospital in critical condition after they were knocked from the inflatable when it was 10m in the air. Another student was discharged overnight and was recovering at home.

Peter Dodt's shattered aunt, Tamara Scott, has set up a GoFundMe page to support Peter's father, Andrew, raising more than A$1600 ($1690).

"Hi I'm Tamara, on Thursday the 16 of December 2021 my brother Andrew lost his son Peter due to an incident at school in Devonport, Tasmania," Scott wrote.

"Peter was a young 12-year-old boy who was full of life and adventures."

Scott told the Daily Mail her brother was "beyond shattered" and he had broken down while collecting his son's school bag on Friday.

"He went to the school this morning to collect his school bag – he felt he had to do that, and he just cuddled it and cried," Scott told the publication.

"He's unrepairable.

"It was him and his dad against the world."

Addison Stewart and classmate Zane were victims of the bouncy castle incident. Photos / Supplied

A fundraising page set up for Zane had received more than A$43,000 by Friday afternoon.

"We would like to help raise some funds to assist [Zane's mum] and her family in this hard time after the tragic loss of her gorgeous boy Zane who was one of those tragically lost in today's incident at Hillcrest primary in Devonport, Tasmania," the page reads.

"Georgie is an amazing mum to her three boys, always putting their needs first. Zane was such a beautiful, caring, gentle soul who had challenges growing up with his autism and ADHD but that never set him back he kept achieving and Georgie is the most amazing mum, she never gave up and was by his side every step of the way encouraging, loving and fighting for him.

"This has shaken so many people and the community and we want to do anything to help make things a little easier for her at this hard time."

Denitta Ryder, the partner of Zane's dad, Tim, has also set up a separate GoFundMe page to "help Zane's dad grieve with family at home".

"My partner Tim lost his son today Zane in the terrible tragedy at Hillcrest primary school," the page states.

"Any help that can be given so Tim can take some time off work to grieve with his family would be very much appreciated.

"RIP Zane – we love you always & forever. Our hearts go out to all the families involved."

Tributes flowed for Zane on social media, too.

A separate fundraiser was set up for Addison. Her aunty Meghan Aherne wrote: "My niece was tragically taken in the accident at Hillcrest Primary. I'm hoping to raise some money for my brother and sister-in-law to help pay for funeral costs and to pay off some bills for them while they try and navigate life without their precious daughter.

"They have another daughter and son to take care of and I'm hoping to alleviate some of the stress of bills.

"Everyone is devastated, she was always such a sweet kind, old soul."

Another GoFundMe fundraiser has surpassed A$630,000 as Australians rally around the Devonport community.

That fundraiser was organised by local teen Zoe Smith, who told news.com.au that at first, she aimed to raise just A$1000.

The 18-year-old said she was stunned to see donations pour in from across the nation, with one single donation of A$30,000 leaving her stunned.

"This is a tragic event and although we've raised so much money, no amount will replace what these families have lost," she said.

"It's just horrible and I hope it will alleviate some of the burden of different costs … and help them to see the light at the end of the tunnel.

The inflatable device flew several metres into the air in a gust of wind. Photo / ABC News

"I hope they know their community is behind them, the whole of Tasmania and Australia is rallying behind them."

Smith said she had been "running on adrenaline" since launching the fundraiser and that she was now going through logistics with a lawyer given the overwhelming amount of cash donated.

She said it would be distributed to the affected families, with excess money going to the school to help surviving kids get the support they need.

She said while she didn't personally know the families of the victims, the impact of the tragedy on the "close-knit" town would be felt for many years.

"Not many names have been released yet but I'm sure it will come out in the weeks ahead that I know a friend of a friend. It's horrible, the whole community has been really shocked and shaken," she said.

"It's quite a small, close-knit town but the support that has been shown proves everyone is rallying around because they know what a big impact it will have on the people of Devonport.

"It has affected the whole community."

Bob Smith, who lives nearby, told the ABC that he saw the bouncy castle "go up".

"We knew there was something really wrong," he said. "My wife heard a bang. It was pretty traumatic.

"[We're] a bit shaken. You don't expect anything like that. The poor parents, I don't know what they're going to do."

Tasmanian Police Commissioner Darren Hine said the children were supposed to be having a happy last day of the school year when tragedy struck.

"On a day when these children were meant to be celebrating their last day of primary school, instead we're all mourning their loss," he said.

12-year-old Jye Sheehan. Photo / Supplied

"Our hearts are breaking for the families and the loved ones, schoolmates, teachers of these young people who were taken too soon.

"Our thoughts are also with those emergency service personnel who attend to try and save these people's lives."

Tasmania Premier Peter Gutwein said the tragedy was "devastating and heartbreaking".

"It's difficult for me to find the right words,'' he said. "On a day when schoolchildren were celebrating at the end of school term so close to Christmas, it is simply inconceivable that this shocking incident has occurred.

Jalailah Jayne-Maree Jones, also 12. Photo / Supplied

"I know that this is a strong and caring community that will stand together and support one another.

"I know that I speak for all Tasmanians when I say that we will stand with this community."

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the accident was "unthinkably heartbreaking".

"Young children on a fun day out … and it turns to such horrific tragedy. At this time of the year, it just breaks your heart," he said.

Devonport Mayor Annette Rockliff told Channel 10 she had been at the school and met with the Grade 6 students last week.

"To be honest, we're all still in shock, struggling to come to terms with the accident. We're trying to take care of each other but struggling to get our head around it," she told The Project.

"I met all those children last week, I was in their classroom for an hour or so, so it's pretty tough to think about that.

"I understand there were at least 70 ambulance workers on site. They're all members of our community. Many of them have children."