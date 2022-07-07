British PM Boris Johnson is expected to resign amid a wave of resignations and loss of confidence in the Conservative party. Video / BBC

British PM Boris Johnson is expected to resign amid a wave of resignations and loss of confidence in the Conservative party. Video / BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed to resign but wants to stay on as Prime Minister until a new Tory leader is elected, according to UK media reports.

According to the BBC, Johnson has spoken to Tory 1922 Committee chairman Graham Brady and agreed to stand down, with a new Tory leader set to be in place by the party conference in October, a No 10 source said.

Johnson wants to stay on as PM until then and is expected to make a statement from No 10 before lunchtime today UK time (11pm NZT).

NEW Boris Johnson will resign as Conservative Party leader today — Chris Mason (@ChrisMasonBBC) July 7, 2022

There is now likely to be a debate in the Conservative party about whether it would be appropriate for Johnson to remain in office until the UK autumn, September at the earliest.

Johnson had earlier rejected clamours for his resignation from his Cabinet and across the Conservative Party, digging in his heels in the past 24 hours even as dozens of officials quit and previously loyal allies urged him to go after yet another scandal engulfed his leadership.

Not. A. Moment. Too. Soon. Every politician/ donor who helped him get to the job, and every journalist who helped him along the way, should be consigned to oblivion with him. Worst PM in history. Some of us said it before it happened. Same with Brexit which sadly will@outlast him — ALASTAIR CAMPBELL (@campbellclaret) July 7, 2022

One of his closest allies, Treasury Chief Nadhim Zahawi, told the prime minister to resign for the good of the country.

"Prime Minister: this is not sustainable and it will only get worse: for you, for the Conservative Party and most importantly of all the country," Zahawi said in a letter to Johnson. "You must do the right thing and go now."

A group of Johnson's most trusted Cabinet ministers visited him at his office in Downing Street on Wednesday, telling him to stand down after losing the trust of his party. But Johnson instead opted to fight for his political career and fired one of the Cabinet officials, Michael Gove, British media reported.

Tonight George Freeman, who was among the ministers who recently resigned, has called for a caretaker prime minister to govern in response to the news of Johnson's imminent resignation.

Johnson has made it past Neville Chamberlain. Given the amount of time it will take the Tories to elect a new leader, he'll almost certainly make it past May as well. pic.twitter.com/4PvRppXlzO — Ian Jones (@ian_a_jones) July 7, 2022

Yes. We need Ministers back at their desks.



Now PM has finally done the decent thing he needs to hand in the seals of office, apologise to Her Majesty, allow her to appoint a Caretaker under whom Ministers can serve, so the Conservative Party can choose a new leader properly. https://t.co/vcOb1pvrx1 — George Freeman MP (@GeorgeFreemanMP) July 7, 2022

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said the resignation was "good news for the country" but it "should have happened long ago".

He said in a statement: "He was always unfit for office. He has been responsible for lies, scandal and fraud on an industrial scale. And all those who have been complicit should be utterly ashamed.

Starmer said that "enough is enough" and "we don't need to change the Tory at the top – we need a proper change of government".

As of early Thursday, four Cabinet ministers had quit — the latest was Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis who told Johnson in his resignation letter that "we are ... past the point of no return. I cannot sacrifice my personal integrity to defend things as they stand now."

Some 40 junior government officials have also left amid a furore over Johnson's handling of sexual misconduct allegations against a senior official that was the latest in a long line of issues that have made Conservative lawmakers uncomfortable.

"He's breached the trust that was put in him. He needs to recognise that he no longer has the moral authority to lead. And for him, it's over," Scottish National Party leader Ian Blackford told The Associated Press.

Johnson cannot continue because his government has not even got ministers to attend to regular Parliament business after so many resigned, Blackford added.

So far, most Cabinet officials have remained in their positions but a mass walkout by the Cabinet could force his hand if that leaves him unable to run a functioning government.

💥Hearing that staff in No 10 have been told that Boris Johnson IS resigning and his letter has been prepared. 💥 — Pippa Crerar (@PippaCrerar) July 7, 2022

Johnson survived such a no confidence vote on June 6 — though his authority took a beating because even then 41 per cent of his lawmakers voted to get rid of him. Under current party rules, a year must pass before another formal leadership challenge can take place.

But an influential group of Conservative lawmakers known as the 1922 Committee had the power to rewrite the rules to allow a fresh confidence vote within a shorter timeframe.

Johnson, 58, is known for his knack for wiggling out of tight spots. He has remained in power despite allegations that he was too close to party donors, that he protected supporters from bullying and corruption allegations, and that he misled Parliament and was dishonest to the public about government office parties that broke pandemic lockdown rules.

But recent disclosures that Johnson knew about sexual misconduct allegations against Chris Pincher, a Conservative lawmaker, before he promoted the man to a senior position pushed the prime minister to the brink.

Last week, Pincher resigned as deputy chief whip after complaints he groped two men at a private club. That triggered a series of reports about past allegations levelled against Pincher — and shifting explanations from the government about what Johnson knew when he tapped him for a senior job enforcing party discipline.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson gestures as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Photo / AP

Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Treasury chief Rishi Sunak resigned within minutes of each other Wednesday over the scandal. The two Cabinet heavyweights were responsible for tackling two of the biggest issues facing Britain — the cost-of-living crisis and Covid-19.

Javid captured the mood of many lawmakers when he said Johnson's actions threaten to undermine the integrity of the Conservative Party and the British government.

"At some point we have to conclude that enough is enough," he told fellow lawmakers Wednesday. "I believe that point is now."

The resignations of some 40 junior ministers and ministerial aides followed on Tuesday and Wednesday. A third Cabinet official, Welsh Secretary Simon Hart, quit late Wednesday, saying "we have passed the point" where it's possible to "turn the ship around," and Lewis left on Thursday morning.

Johnson had attempted to defy the mathematics of parliamentary government and the traditions of British politics. It is rare for a prime minister to cling to power in the face of this much pressure from his Cabinet colleagues.

The closest parallel may be Margaret Thatcher, the long-time Conservative prime minister who in 1990 sought to remain in office after her authority was undermined by disagreements over Britain's relationship with what is now known as the European Union. But even she decided to resign after a number of Cabinet ministers told her it would be better for the party if she stepped aside.

The Guardian's front page on Thursday called him "Desperate, deluded."