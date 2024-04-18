Trilli MCap @doge369420 "This guys a legend, blocking the Bondi Junction Westfields attacker." Photo / Trilli MCap

Sydney shoppers returning to the scene of the deadly mall stabbing are being urged to be “kind and gentle” to traumatised workers as trade resumes for the first time in almost a week at the shopping centre that was the scene of Australia’s worst mass killing in years.

The Westfield Bondi Junction shopping centre will reopen for retail trade today 24 hours after a day of reflection on to remember those killed in Saturday’s massacre that claimed the lives of six people and injured 12 others.

Customers will return to the normally-bustling Westfield Bondi Junction, in Sydney’s eastern suburbs, after 40-year-old Joel Cauchi went on a stabbing spree.

The Queensland man, who had a long history of mental illness, was shot dead by police inside the shopping complex.

Six people remain in hospitals across Sydney.

The centre will have an increased police and security presence and mental health support and counselling services on site.

Hundreds of people gathered at the centre to pay their respects to those affected by Saturday’s attack.

A solemn crowd formed to leave condolences and bouquets.

Hazel Stein said she felt for the six families left without their loved ones.

Victims of Bondi stabbing tragedy. Photo / NZ Herald

“It could have been any one of us,” she said.

“It’s just very sad and senseless ... hard to believe.”

From Friday, Bondi Junction Westfield will reopen for service.



Today, the doors will be open for people to grieve and to reflect.



Our love and solidarity are with everybody touched by this terrible tragedy. pic.twitter.com/F814A6BRPP — Chris Minns (@ChrisMinnsMP) April 18, 2024

A sombre-faced NSW Premier Chris Minns described the day as “the first step in healing”.

“It is not back to normal for Sydney, but this is an opportunity to get some kind of grieving and to turn the page on what has been a very difficult period,” Minns said.

“We are a community that can stand together in difficult periods and show that grief is universal when it is felt by one family, one individual.”

A young child carries flowers to place as a tribute near a crime scene at Bondi Junction in Sydney. Photo / AP

He has indicated stricter knife laws would be considered following the stabbing and a separate attack at a western Sydney church.

A candlelight vigil at nearby Bondi Beach will be held on Sunday evening, with a minute’s silence to honour victims.