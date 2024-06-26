Military Police gather outside the main entrance as an armoured vehicle rams into the door of the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo / AP
Armoured vehicles rammed into the doors of Bolivia’s government palace as President Luis Arce said the country faced an attempted coup, insisted he stands firm and urged people to mobilise.
In a video of Arce surrounded by ministers in the palace, he said: “The country is facing an attempted coup d’état. Here we are, firm in Casa Grande, to confront any coup attempt. We need the Bolivian people to organise.”
Arce confronted the general commander of the Army – Juan José Zúñiga, who appeared to be leading the rebellion – in the palace hallway, as shown on video on Bolivian television. “I am your captain, and I order you to withdraw your soldiers, and I will not allow this insubordination,” Arce said.
Before entering the government building, Zúñiga told journalists in the plaza: “Surely soon there will be a new Cabinet of ministers; our country, our state cannot go on like this.” Zúñiga said that “for now” he recognises Arce as commander in chief.
María Nela Prada, Minister of the Presidency and a top Bolivian official, called it an “attempted coup d’etat”.
“The people are on alert to defend democracy,” she said to local television station Red Uno.
The leadership of Bolivia’s largest labour union condemned what it called an attempted coup and declared an indefinite strike of social and labour organisations in La Paz in defence of the government.
The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders, including the Organisation of American States; Gabriel Boric, the President of neighbouring Chile; the leader of Honduras, and former Bolivian leaders.
Bolivia, a country of 12 million people, has seen intensifying protests in recent months over the economy’s precipitous decline from one of the continent’s fastest-growing two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken.
The country also has seen a high-profile rift at the highest levels of the governing party. Arce and his one-time ally, leftist icon and former President Morales, have been battling for the future of Bolivia’s splintering Movement for Socialism, known by its Spanish acronym MAS, ahead of elections in 2025.