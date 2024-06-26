Zúñiga did not explicitly say he’s leading a coup, but in the palace, with bangs echoing behind him, he said the army was trying to “restore democracy and free our political prisoners”.

In a message on his X account, Arce called for “democracy to be respected”. It came as Bolivian television showed two tanks and a number of men in military uniform in front of the government palace.

“We cannot allow, once again, coup attempts to take the lives of Bolivians,” he said from inside the palace, surrounded by government officials, in a video message sent to news outlets.

Former President Evo Morales, also in a message on X, denounced the movement of the military in the Murillo square outside the palace, calling it a coup “in the making”.

María Nela Prada, Minister of the Presidency and a top Bolivian official, called it an “attempted coup d’etat”.

Military Police stand amid tear gas they fired outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo / AP

“The people are on alert to defend democracy,” she said to local television station Red Uno.

The leadership of Bolivia’s largest labour union condemned what it called an attempted coup and declared an indefinite strike of social and labour organisations in La Paz in defence of the government.

The incident was met with a wave of outrage by other regional leaders, including the Organisation of American States; Gabriel Boric, the President of neighbouring Chile; the leader of Honduras, and former Bolivian leaders.

A soldier gestures for journalists to leave Plaza Murillo as soldiers gather outside the presidential palace in Plaza Murillo in La Paz, Bolivia. Photo / AP

Bolivia, a country of 12 million people, has seen intensifying protests in recent months over the economy’s precipitous decline from one of the continent’s fastest-growing two decades ago to one of its most crisis-stricken.

The country also has seen a high-profile rift at the highest levels of the governing party. Arce and his one-time ally, leftist icon and former President Morales, have been battling for the future of Bolivia’s splintering Movement for Socialism, known by its Spanish acronym MAS, ahead of elections in 2025.