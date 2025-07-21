“There are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances, and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

Booth was last seen walking into the Sandiway Shell garage, in the Northwich area of Cheshire, at 3.50am on Saturday Photo / Cheshire Constabulary

Booth was described by police as being 5ft 9in tall, of a slim build and with blonde hair. CCTV shows her wearing black leggings, a black vest and trainers at the time she vanished, with a phone visible in a pocket.

On the day of her disappearance, officers from Cheshire Constabulary closed off the Wild Shore Delamere water sports centre.

Some witnesses had claimed on social media to have seen Booth hours after the last official sighting of her.

Her mother, Chrissie Widdowson, with friends and members of the public, had shared the police appeal to find her daughter.

Liz Almond, an aesthetics practitioner at the Beyond Beauty Group in Nantwich, wrote on social media: “This lady is a client of ours. Share as much as you can and get her home safe.”

Issac Carolan, 19, who works at the garage where Booth was last seen, said one of his colleagues had served her in the early hours of the morning. He said: “She bought milk and wine and jogged from 45 minutes away. But it didn’t seem weird – she didn’t seem disturbed or flustered.”

On Monday morning, two underwater search units were seen arriving in the area next to the Wild Shore Delamere water park. An incident command unit and a police dog vehicle were also at the scene.

In an online statement, Wild Shore said: “The incident is unrelated to Wild Shore – however, we wish to help as much as possible, so we will be closing the site until further notice.”

Police remained in the area after the news that a body had been found was announced, with roads to the lake cordoned off.

Rachel Booth’s husband Carl had praised her in a social media post last month, and pictures show the couple posing with their children.

He wrote on Facebook: “Happy birthday to the best wife and even better mum. You’re the glue that holds our family together. We would be lost without you. We all love you so so much.”

One neighbour told The Times: “Rachel was a lovely lady and a great mum to those three lads. My heart breaks for this family in what should have been a great summer school holiday for them. We will do what we can for them. It’s a tight community.”

Another said: “Every day is so upsetting for the family. It is just so sad. We all hoped there would be a better outcome.”

Aphra Brandreth, the Tory MP for Chester South and Eddisbury, wrote on X: “This is terrible news. My thoughts are with Rachel’s family and friends, especially her husband and three children, at this unimaginably difficult time.”