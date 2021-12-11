Bodies of Australian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay were reportedly burnt

Carol Clay and Russell Hill.

The bodies of Australian campers Russell Hill and Carol Clay were allegedly set on fire after they were killed in the Victorian high country.

On Saturday morning, The Herald Sun reported that the pair were incinerated in a fire lit in bushland near Arbuckle Junction, in a remote area of East Gippsland.

The burning is believed to have taken place metres away from where their remains were located, near the Union Spur Track. It may have been an attempt to destroy their remains.

The missing campers' bodies were found on November 30 in the Grants Historical Area near the remote town of Dargo, 320 kilometres northeast of Melbourne.

The remains were buried in a shallow grave under a root-ball hole.

Detectives from the missing persons squad combed the scene, making use of the same arson chemists who examined Hill and Clay's original campsite.

On Thursday, they discovered a ring and a set of dentures at the same location that could hold the key to giving the two grieving families closure.

DNA testing of the bone fragments will continue over the coming days as experts search for more conclusive evidence that they belong to Hill and Clay.

Other key lines of inquiry for police working the case will be the results from forensic testing of a Nissan Patrol vehicle that was seized last week.

Former Jetstar pilot Greg Lynn has been charged with murdering the pair.

They will also investigate any leads after a public appeal to find a trailer sold on Gumtree between March and July last year, believed to be linked to the campers' deaths.

The discovery of the remains was a major breakthrough in the captivating 20-month case after the pair vanished from their Wonnangatta campsite on March 20 of last year.

