Blue Mountains brothers found dead: Australian mother Trish Smith arrested

NZ Herald
2 mins to read
Warning: Distressing content

An Australian dad found his two young sons reportedly stabbed to death and his former partner suffering from self-inflicted injuries in a “tragic scene” that shocked experienced police and left a small community reeling.

Trish Smith, 42, has been arrested over the deaths of her sons Russell, 9, and Ben, 11, at the property in Faulconbridge in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains and remains under police guard in hospital, The Australian reports.

The newspaper reported that police are investigating whether the mother had suffered a psychotic episode.

Trish Smith with sons Ben and Russell. Police found the boys dead at the family home in the Blue Mountains and have arrested Smith, who was found with self-inflicted wounds.
Their father, Nick Smith, visited the home, where he did not live but had access to, yesterday afternoon and discovered the bodies before calling police.

“The father is helping us with inquiries and he was the one who contacted police,” Superintendent John Nelson told a media conference.

Australian media have reported that Trish Smith was distressed and had injuries to her arms and that the boys had been stabbed, but police could not confirm if a weapon had been found.

They said the boys had attended school on Monday and efforts were underway to establish their movements on Tuesday morning.

Nelson told reporters there was no history of domestic violence at the home before they were called to the “tragic scene”.

“This is about as tragic as it gets for any police veteran and emergency services,” he said

Trish Smith with sons Ben and Russell.
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters that officers involved in the investigation were being supported: “I think the older and more experienced you get in this job, things like this still cut to the core,” noting that some of the police staff involved had children of a similar age to the deceased.

“It’s a tragic situation,” Webb added.

Nelson confirmed that Trish Smith was in a stable condition in hospital.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: “Our community has lost two precious souls in the most awful circumstances. Now is a time to come together and ­remember these two beautiful children.”

