An Australian dad found his two young sons reportedly stabbed to death and his former partner suffering from self-inflicted injuries in a “tragic scene” that shocked experienced police and left a small community reeling.
Trish Smith, 42, has been arrested over the deaths of her sons Russell, 9, and Ben, 11, at the property in Faulconbridge in New South Wales’ Blue Mountains and remains under police guard in hospital, The Australian reports.
The newspaper reported that police are investigating whether the mother had suffered a psychotic episode.
Nelson told reporters there was no history of domestic violence at the home before they were called to the “tragic scene”.
“This is about as tragic as it gets for any police veteran and emergency services,” he said
NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters that officers involved in the investigation were being supported: “I think the older and more experienced you get in this job, things like this still cut to the core,” noting that some of the police staff involved had children of a similar age to the deceased.
“It’s a tragic situation,” Webb added.
Nelson confirmed that Trish Smith was in a stable condition in hospital.
Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: “Our community has lost two precious souls in the most awful circumstances. Now is a time to come together and remember these two beautiful children.”