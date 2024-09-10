Their father, Nick Smith, visited the home, where he did not live but had access to, yesterday afternoon and discovered the bodies before calling police.

“The father is helping us with inquiries and he was the one who contacted police,” Superintendent John Nelson told a media conference.

Australian media have reported that Trish Smith was distressed and had injuries to her arms and that the boys had been stabbed, but police could not confirm if a weapon had been found.

They said the boys had attended school on Monday and efforts were underway to establish their movements on Tuesday morning.

Nelson told reporters there was no history of domestic violence at the home before they were called to the “tragic scene”.

“This is about as tragic as it gets for any police veteran and emergency services,” he said

Trish Smith with sons Ben and Russell.

NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb told reporters that officers involved in the investigation were being supported: “I think the older and more experienced you get in this job, things like this still cut to the core,” noting that some of the police staff involved had children of a similar age to the deceased.

“It’s a tragic situation,” Webb added.

Nelson confirmed that Trish Smith was in a stable condition in hospital.

Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: “Our community has lost two precious souls in the most awful circumstances. Now is a time to come together and ­remember these two beautiful children.”