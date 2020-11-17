Biden transition: Congressman to join new West Wing team

Representative Cedric Richmond, right, has been a co-chairman of Joe Biden's presidential campaign. Photo / AP file

Representative Cedric Richmond will leave his Louisiana congressional seat to join President-elect Joe Biden's White House as a senior adviser.

He will have a wide-ranging policy and political portfolio, according to two Democrats with knowledge of the plans.

The 47-year-old congressman will take on a public engagement role that will allow him to deal with Congress along with a focus on the black community and other minority groups.

Richmond's role will be like that of Valerie Jarrett in President Barack Obama's administrations, said the two Democrats.

Richmond, a former chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus, was among Biden's earliest high-profile supporters and served as his campaign co-chair.

Richmond was a key figure in helping Biden, a former senator and two-term vice-president, leverage his own long-standing relationships with CBC members.

The congressman, who was first elected in 2010 when Biden was Obama's vice-president, was especially important in outreach to younger lawmakers who, like him, came to Washington later in the 77-year-old President-elect's career.

Even as his legal pathway to challenging Joe Biden's electoral victory becomes thinner by the day, President Trump has shown little indication he plans to back off his false claim that he won the election https://t.co/ZW59y2QVAQ — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) November 17, 2020

Richmond has scheduled a news conference tomorrow in which he's expected to announce that he's leaving his congressional seat.

Bloomberg News first reported Richmond's intent to leave his House seat to join Biden's West Wing staff.

Richmond is a graduate of Morehouse College, where he was a varsity baseball player, and Tulane Law School.

On Capitol Hill, he's attempted to navigate both sides of the aisle in an increasingly partisan era. For years, he's been the star pitcher for Democrats in the annual congressional baseball game. He was also among the key negotiators in a bipartisan criminal justice overhaul signed by outgoing President Donald Trump.

Biden pressures Trump to cooperate, citing risk of additional coronavirus deaths if handoff is delayed https://t.co/o49O0czYnO — The Washington Post (@washingtonpost) November 17, 2020

Richmond established a strong relationship with House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, claiming the South Carolina Democrat and highest-ranking black member of Congress as a personal mentor not long after Richmond arrived in the House.

Clyburn's endorsement of Biden ahead of the South Carolina primary was a seminal moment in the President-elect's campaign after his disastrous start in the Iowa caucuses and New Hampshire primary.

Informed of the Richmond news on Capitol Hill, Clyburn said it was "great". He described Richmond as "very gifted, very energetic".

Richmond remains friends with Republican House Minority Whip Steve Scalise from their days in the Louisiana Legislature.

Scalise represents the heavily Republican suburban New Orleans district adjacent to Richmond's strongly Democratic district based in the city.

- AP