Biden transition: Arizona certifies Democrat's victory over Trump

United States President-elect Joe Biden. Photo / AP file

Arizona officials have certified Joe Biden's narrow victory over United States President Donald Trump in the state.

Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs and Republican Governor Doug Ducey stood up for the integrity of the election even as lawyers for Trump were across town today arguing without evidence to nine Republican lawmakers that the election was marred by fraud.

Ducey says, "We do elections well here in Arizona. The system is strong."

Biden won Arizona by 0.3 per cent of the nearly 3.4 million ballots cast, a margin of just under 10,500 votes. He's the second Democrat in 70 years to win the state.

The certification also paves the way for Democrat Mark Kelly to take his seat in the US Senate, formalising his victory in a special election to replace the late John McCain. Kelly is scheduled to be sworn in on Thursday in Washington.

Biden is taking the first formal preparations for his January 20 inauguration, unveiling the inaugural committee that will lead arrangements for the day he and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris assume their posts.

Biden is naming Delaware State University president Tony Allen to serve as CEO of his presidential inaugural committee and campaign chief operating officer Maju Varghese as the group's executive director.

The inaugural committee works in coordination with Congress' planning group around arrangements for the Capitol ceremony, and organises inaugural balls and other events surrounding the swearing-in. The format of those events is up in the air amid the global coronavirus pandemic, which has surged across the country.

In a statement, the inaugural committee said it will work on "prioritizing keeping people safe and preventing the spread of Covid-19 while engaging all Americans" in the festivities.

- AP