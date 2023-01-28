Beauty students stripped off in front of transgender awaiting trial for sex attacks

Isla Bryson was charged under the rapist’s original name of Adam Graham and first appeared in court more than three years ago for sex crimes committed in Clydesdale and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019. Photo / Getty Images

Young college students enrolled in a beauty course stripped off in front of Isla Bryson unaware the transgender rapist had been charged with two sex attacks, it has emerged.

Bryson signed up for a beauty skills course at Ayrshire College’s Kilwinning Campus in 2021, while awaiting trial and used the name Annie with fellow students, who were mostly young women. Bryson’s former classmates disclosed how they took off their clothes in front of the 31-year-old for spray tan sessions, unaware of the rapist’s real identity or the rape charges.

They have demanded answers from college chiefs, who denied any knowledge of the charges Bryson was facing.

Bryson was charged under the rapist’s original name of Adam Graham and first appeared in court more than three years ago for sex crimes committed in Clydesdale and Glasgow in 2016 and 2019. Rachel Ferguson, 21, a nail technician from Dundonald in Ayrshire and former classmate of Bryson on the beauty course, told the Daily Record: “It really scares me to look back and realise she was watching me with no clothes on after being charged with this.”

Abi Nixon, 18, from Ardrossan, also told of her shock at learning of Bryson’s conviction this week after also taking part in the course alongside the rapist. An Ayrshire College spokeswoman said: “We can confirm the individual was enrolled as a student at Ayrshire College for a three-month period in 2021 and is no longer a student with the College. Ayrshire College had no prior knowledge of this individual being charged with any offences.

”We will not be making any further comment on this matter.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “Officers have engaged with Ayrshire College following concerns which were raised regarding a former student.

“Following these inquiries, no criminality has been reported to police.”