A 73-year-old woman in Japan was hospitalised after a suspected bear attack in Akita. Photo / 123rf

A woman in Japan was sent to hospital unconscious after an apparent bear attack outside a facility for people with disabilities, police say.

An increasing number of wild bears have been spotted in residential areas in Japan in recent years, resulting in more attacks and deaths.

“A 73-year-old woman was found lying down with head injuries at the facility entrance on Thursday night,” a local police spokesman in the northern Akita region told AFP on Friday.

Emergency doctors told police they believed it was a bear attack based on the injuries the woman suffered, the spokesman said.

Security camera footage outside the facility showed a bear-like animal attacking the woman when she was walking with what appeared to be a rubbish bag, he said.