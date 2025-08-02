“She was unable to talk due to injuries and was unconscious when sent to hospital.”
According to Government data, bears attacked 85 people in the year ending March 2025, with three people killed.
In the previous year, there were 219 attacks and six deaths. Akita region decided last week to extend its bear alert until September, citing “frequent bear sightings and high risk of encountering a bear”.
“Please take basic countermeasures and exercise the highest level of caution,” it warned residents.
Last month, a bear sighting prompted organisers of a golf tournament to cancel the opening day. And in June, a bear roaming the runway forced the Yamagata airport to cancel flights. Climate change affecting food sources and hibernation times, with depopulation caused by an ageing society, are causing bears to venture into towns more frequently, scientists say.