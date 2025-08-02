Advertisement
Bear attacks woman outside Japan home for disabled people

AFP
2 mins to read

A 73-year-old woman in Japan was hospitalised after a suspected bear attack in Akita. Photo / 123rf

A woman in Japan was sent to hospital unconscious after an apparent bear attack outside a facility for people with disabilities, police say.

An increasing number of wild bears have been spotted in residential areas in Japan in recent years, resulting in more attacks and deaths.

“A 73-year-old woman

