Barrier to better lives: What the world learned in 60 years since the Berlin Wall

A man walks along the West Berlin side of the Berlin Wall in 1962. Rows of barbed wire on the eastern side were meant to discourage escape attempts. Photo / Getty Images

Sixty years ago, work started on the now-fallen wall dividing Berlin that resulted in at least 140 deaths, but the erection of structures to keep humans in or out continues unabated. By Peter Calder.

The Berlin Wall began as a white line on the ground. Sixty years ago this month, 21-year-old technical draughtsman Hagen Koch plotted and then painted, on cobblestones and asphalt – and, in some places, across green lawn, along park edges and hard up against (and sometimes, ludicrously, through) buildings – the line that would come to define, like no other, the border between East and West.

Through the early hours of August 13, 1961, a date that would become known to Berliners as Stacheldrahtsonntag (Barbed Wire Sunday), East German soldiers began unloading coils of barbed wire and patrolling the abruptly closed border between the Soviet sector of the city and the Western half, which was administered by the US, the UK and France.

East German soldiers set up barbed wire barricades on August 13, 1961. Photo / AP

Many Berliners awoke to find themselves cut off from friends and family members, unable to go to jobs or worship at churches that were suddenly beyond the wire. Some East Berliners who lived in apartments right on the borderline jumped into blankets stretched firefighter-style by crowds of Westerners below.

Koch was unprepared for such a historic role. Trained to draw designs for machinery, he had no competency in mapmaking, so he was surprised when Erich Mielke, the head of the East German Ministry for State Security – known by its baleful abbreviation, the Stasi – singled him out from the 1960 intake of recruits.

He was "lifted out from the great grey mass", Australian writer Anna Funder records him as telling her in her mesmerising 2002 book Stasiland, and made director of the Drafting Office for Cartographics and Topography. "I didn't have a clue. I knew nothing about maps."

East German soldiers patrolling the 'death strip' between the inner and outer parts of the Berlin Wall. Photo / Getty Images

Ignorant or not, he had a position that effectively made him personal cartographer to Erich Honecker, the head of security for East Germany and the prime mover in the decision to build the Wall. Indeed, Koch and Honecker walked the entire 50km length of the border through the city, beating the bounds of the eastern enclave that would be gradually improved and strengthened for the next 28 years.

The finished Wall would run more than 140km, and in 1962, a separate parallel inner wall was built, creating a 100m wide zone that, cleared of buildings and fences, became known as the Death Strip, a free-fire zone where many would-be escapees perished. In all, at least 140 died trying to cross – 22 of them in 1962, the Wall's first full year of operation – though some estimates have ranged as high as 235.

Stopping the brain drain

West and East Germany had long been separated by a border fence that began being built on the orders of Soviet leader Joseph Stalin in the late 1940s. Running almost 1400km from the Baltic Sea to Czechoslovakia, it was a continuous line of fences and walls, alarmed, booby-trapped and mined, and patrolled by as many as 50,000 troops.

But Berlin, deep in the heart of East Germany yet partly controlled by Western powers, provided a porous border that East Germans, by good luck, deception or sheer bravado, were penetrating with an ease bordering on abandon. In the 16 years between the end of World War II and when the Wall went up, an estimated 3.5 million East Germans – about one in five – defected through Berlin and they were disproportionately intellectual, well-qualified or highly skilled. The East called it Republikflucht (flight from the republic); the Oxford English Dictionary records that the term "brain drain" was first used in 1960 to describe this westward flight of human capital.

Hagen Koch, who worked out where the Berlin Wall would be built. Photo / Getty Images

In sharp contrast to the secrecy of its construction, the breach of the Wall occurred in 1989 in a blaze of publicity before the world's cameras. It was the result of a cascade of sudden changes that combined to make its continued existence unsustainable: the electoral defeat of the communist government in Poland; the collapse of the Eastern bloc countries, whose economies were in tatters and whose repressive regimes were being undermined by the new openness of Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev; and the flight of East Germans to the West via Hungary and Czechoslovakia. The last rites for the Wall were read at 6pm in a November 9 press conference that bordered on the farcical.

Announcing a hastily conceived plan to relax travel restrictions, East German Politburo member and PR spokesman Günter Schabowski was asked when the new rules would take effect. Frowning as he flicked through the papers in front of him, he said that as far as he knew it was "sofort … unverzüglich", both German words for "immediately".

As the night wore on, East Germans massed at the six Berlin border crossings, where confusion descended into mayhem. By 11.30pm, the guards gave up and began opening the gates. It was the beginning of the end of East Germany and the day the Wall symbolically fell, although its literal demolition would take more than a year.

As divided as ever

Only a few short sections of the Berlin Wall remain in place, although most of its route is memorialised by markings on the pavement and brass plaques embossed with the words "Berliner Mauer 1961-1989". But time has done little to erase its impression on the popular imagination. For most of the past half-century, the term "the Wall", without the qualifying "Berlin", has been understood by most people as referring to Koch's creation.

Yet the world remains divided as never before. More than 50 national border walls, fences or other barriers have been erected, are under construction or are in the planning stages, 45 of them since the beginning of this century. Some are famous: the 708km West Bank barrier in Israel; the fence and demilitarised zone between the two Koreas; the barrier that seals barely half of the 2000km border between Mexico and the US, which was extended by 80km during the Trump presidency. Some are sad: a single kilometre of fencing at Calais seeks to deny access to illegal immigrants wanting to jump on trucks entering the Channel Tunnel; almost 300, including 36 children, have died trying since 2000.

East Berliners climb onto the Berlin Wall to celebrate the effective end of the city's partition, 31st December 1989. Photo / Getty Images

The Turkish-enforced Green Line in Cyprus runs through the heart of the country's capital, Nicosia, earning it the dubious distinction of being the last divided capital in Europe.

The vast majority of the border barriers erected in recent years have been to stop illegal immigration. The wall builders want to keep immigrants out, whereas Honecker wanted to keep emigrants in.

Yet all barriers are alike: with the exception of drug-runners and unwelcome wildlife that some fences seek to control, all stand in the way of human beings seeking to escape something unbearable and hoping for a better life. The increasing appetite for wall-building forces us to wonder how far we've come since Koch and Honecker divided Berlin.