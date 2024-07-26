“Thank you both. It means so much. And we’re gonna have some fun with this too,” Harris says.

The campaign said the video was the actual call, not a re-enactment.

Earlier this week, Michelle and I called our friend @KamalaHarris. We told her we think she’ll make a fantastic President of the United States, and that she has our full support. At this critical moment for our country, we’re going to do everything we can to make sure she wins in… pic.twitter.com/0UIS0doIbA — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) July 26, 2024

Harris’s surprise bid against Republican rival Donald Trump continues to gain steam from supporters, donors and politicians less than a week after President Joe Biden bowed out of the race amid slumping poll numbers.

Obama, the first US Black president, remains one of the most popular figures in the Democratic party even after more than a decade has passed since he was last elected.

It means so much to have your endorsements, @MichelleObama and @BarackObama.



Let’s get to work. pic.twitter.com/rAuTyIlCai — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) July 26, 2024

Obama has lent his support to Biden during big-money fundraisers, which were among some of the biggest blockbuster events of his campaign.

The endorsement could help activate and sustain energy and fundraising for Harris’s campaign and it signals he is likely to get on the campaign trail for Harris once she is officially the presumptive nominee.

Obama initially withheld his endorsement even as Biden, his former vice-president, anointed her as his heir apparent.

Obama reportedly did not want to put his thumb on the scale as the party worked through the process of determining its nominee.



