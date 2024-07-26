Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle have endorsed Kamala Harris’s bid for President in a roughly one-minute long video that captures a private phone call between the couple and the current Vice President.
“We called to say Michelle and I couldn’t be prouder to endorse you and to do everything we can to get you through this election and into the Oval Office,” Obama tells Harris.
“I am proud of you. This is going to be historic,” the former first lady tells Harris.
Talking into a cell phone and cracking a few smiles, Harris expressed her gratitude for the endorsement and their long friendship.