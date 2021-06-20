Bandit responsible for vehicle break-ins is a black bear

Police in New Hampshire say they think they have cracked the case of a rash of car break-ins. Video / WMUR

Surveillance video helped police get to the bottom of a series of vehicle break-ins in the town of Thornton, in the US state of New Hampshire.

Home-security footage captured the bandit — a black bear — opening the door of a vehicle and then crawling inside.

The bear was rummaging for food and that the bear is responsible for damaging other vehicles. Photo / Supplied

Police believe the bear was rummaging for food and that the animal is responsible for damaging other vehicles.

Police warned residents to remove food from their vehicles to avoid enticing the bear.

The good news is the criminal is unarmed, and probably not dangerous. Officials say that making loud noises is usually enough to send a black bear scampering away.