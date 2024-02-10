Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered his military to prepare to evacuate more than one million civillians from a war-torn city in Gaza, house valuations are expected to drop, scrub fires continue as further restrictions come into place and Chinese new year begins.

In dappled afternoon light filtered through stained-glass windows, church minister Mark Schnerring lights a candle for missing mother Samantha Murphy.

The tiny town of Buninyong, about 11km south of the city, was a hive of activity on Friday as emergency crews focused their search for the missing 51-year-old in the area.

Buninyong Anglican Church is just metres from the police station that has served as the base command for the search operation.

A sign out the front invites parishioners in, offering space for reflection and prayer for Ms Murphy.

Samantha Murphy, 51, was last seen as she headed out for her regular run on Sunday, February 4.

“There’s certainly a lot of concern and a lot of desire to help and support,” Schnerring told AAP.

“We’re trying to offer what we can.”

Locals have filtered through the church praying for the missing mother’s safe return.

Saturday is seven days into the search after she was last seen leaving her Eureka St home in Ballarat East about 7am on Sunday to go for a run.

Victoria Police has scaled back their operation after combing through an extensive area including Mount Helen, Canadian and Buninyong in recent days.

UPDATE: Missing Ballarat East woman Samantha.



Detectives from the Missing Persons Squad will today assume primacy of the investigation into the disappearance of Ballarat east woman Samantha Murphy.



More info > https://t.co/7azksKGdgo https://t.co/6w5ewZfOy0 — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) February 9, 2024

The Country Fire Authority and State Emergency Service were part of the search effort, with the latter officially stood down as of 5pm on Friday.

Missing persons squad detectives took carriage of the investigation on Friday.

“Police continue to be in regular contact with Samantha’s family regarding the developments of the search and the status of the investigation,” a spokeswoman said.

“The investigative stage continues and as any new information comes to hand identifying areas of interest, the search will be scaled up.”

The search is so far yet to turn up any sign of Ms Murphy, who has been described as a physically and mentally strong woman.

She and her husband Michael Murphy’s business Inland Motor Body Works at Delacombe was open on Friday after he fronted media with their eldest daughter, Jess, who pleaded for help to find her mother.

Locals were still out scouting property and bush tracks for signs of Ms Murphy on Friday.

“Until something is clearly found, people want to maintain that hope right up until the last minute,” Schnerring said.



