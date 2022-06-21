Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham has pleaded guilty to more than 100 offences. Photo / Facebook

A babysitter has pleaded guilty to more than 100 offences, including raping a baby and sexually abusing several other children.

Jareth Thomas Harries-Markham was originally charged with 221 child sex offences, but this week he faced Perth Magistrates Court and pleaded guilty to 141 charges, including multiple counts of sexual penetration of a child under 13.

Other charges included multiple counts of indecently recording and indecently dealing with a child.

The remaining charges against the 24-year-old were discontinued.

Police previously revealed Harries-Markham committed his crimes between July 2020 and August last year while he was working as a babysitter.

"It is alleged that the man advertised his services through an online babysitting service," police said in a statement at the time.

Harries-Markham was arrested on August 22 at his Bennett Springs home after a police raid.

Police revealed at the time that they seized child exploitation material as well as several gel blasters and "edged weapons".

Harries-Markham is scheduled to face the West Australian Supreme Court on September 27.

Sexual harm - Where to get help

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact href='https://safetotalk.nz/' target='_blank'>Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit target='_blank'>safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - href='http://www.police.govt.nz/contact-us/stations' target='_blank'>click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault.