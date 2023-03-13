Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
World

Authorities reinstate alcohol ban for Aboriginal Australians

New York Times
By Yan Zhuang
7 mins to read
The town of Alice Springs, Australia, where for a decade and a half it was illegal for Indigenous Australians to possess alcohol. Photo / Tamati Smith, The New York Times

The town of Alice Springs, Australia, where for a decade and a half it was illegal for Indigenous Australians to possess alcohol. Photo / Tamati Smith, The New York Times

The reaction to a rise in crime has renewed hard questions about race and control, and about the open wounds of discrimination.

Geoff Shaw cracked open a beer, savouring the simple freedom of having a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World