Austrian police say several injured after gunfire in Vienna

Austrian police said today that several people were injured and officers were out in force following gunfire in the capital Vienna.

Initial reports that a synagogue was the target of an attack couldn't immediately be confirmed.

Austrian news agency APA quoted the country's Interior Ministry as saying that one attacker has been killed and another could be on the run. Several people, including a police officer, are injured.

HAPPENING NOW - Terror attack in #Austria. Tens of emergency units have arrived in the city center of #Vienna. At least 7 dead, many more injured. One terrorist dead, one detained, multiple still at large.pic.twitter.com/1S5BWpplb3 — Disclose.tv 🚨 (@disclosetv) November 2, 2020

Police said the operation in the center of the city was ongoing and urged people to avoid all open spaces and public transport.

Austrian public broadcaster ORF cited witnesses as saying that several shots were fired shortly after 8pm (1900 GMT). The police operation is taking place in the centre of Vienna, close to the Danube river.

Shots fired in the Inner City district - there are persons injured - KEEP AWAY from all public places or public Transport - don't share any Videos or Fotos! — POLIZEI WIEN (@LPDWien) November 2, 2020

Social media footage believed to be taken near the scene showing people ducking and weaving as they run for cover, with shots ringing out.

Another Austrian newspaper reported that the attack was on the street that houses the city's main synagogue.