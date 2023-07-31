The Australian Space Agency (ASA) has confirmed the mystery object is a "debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle."

A strange, cylindrical object which closed a beach in West Australia to visitors has finally been formally identified.

The mystery capsule stunned Aussies and scientists around the world after it randomly appeared on the beach earlier this month.

The Australian Space Agency (ASA) spent two weeks investigating the capsule, and finally found an answer for what the mystery object is.

“We have concluded the object … is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV),” said ASA on their official Twitter profile.

“The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by the Indian Space Research Organisation.”

The two-metre tall space junk is made of greenish copper metal, and covered in barnacles, meaning it could have been at sea for some time. Community members who spotted the object took photos of the space oddity with their children playing around it.

We have concluded the object located on a beach near Jurien Bay in Western Australia is most likely debris from an expended third-stage of a Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV).



The PSLV is a medium-lift launch vehicle operated by @isro.



[More in comments] pic.twitter.com/ivF9Je1Qqy — Australian Space Agency (@AusSpaceAgency) July 31, 2023

The large barnacle-encrusted cylinder was found by a member of the public on July 15, with ASA initially suspecting the debris was from a space vehicle.

“The debris remains in storage and the Australian Space Agency is working with ISRO, who will provide further confirmation to determine next steps, including considering obligations under the United Nations space treaties,” writes the ASA.

“The Australian Space Agency is committed to the long-term sustainability of outer space activities, including debris mitigation, and continues to highlight this on the international stage.”