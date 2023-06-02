Nathan Bernhard is charged with running over two friends. Photo / 123RF

An Australian man has been released on bail after being charged with drunkenly running over two of his mates.

Twenty-seven-year-old Nathan Bernhard faced court in Nowra, New South Wales, on Thursday after being charged with dangerous driving occasioning death, negligent driving occasioning death and mid-range drink driving, the Daily Telegraph reported.

Bernhard reportedly told police he did not see 36-year-old Bobby Kelsall and 41-year-old Stephen Lippis, who were laying on the road at the end of their street.

Police say a breath alcohol test performed at the scene showed that Bernhard was over the legal limit.

The three men were friends and neighbours.

7 News reported that all three men were drinking as they prepared to watch the rugby league State of Origin clash when Bernhard insisted on driving a short distance.

His mates reportedly tried to stop him by lying down at the end of their suburban cul-de-sac.

A tearful neighbour told the Telegraph that all three men were joking around and enjoying each other’s company before the incident.

“All three of them were mates,” she said. “This has been just such a tragic, terrible incident. I’m still in shock.”

Another said she hurried to the street after hearing a “loud thud” and found other neighbours tending to the two men.

Police said that witnesses applied first aid but both men died at the scene.

Bernard did not enter a plea and was granted bail, despite police opposition, with Magistrate Geraldine Beattie telling him there was “absolutely no need for you to be behind the wheel”.

“I am granting you bail today, but you have to be on good behaviour,” she said.

“You cannot drive, you cannot get in the driver’s seat, even if the car isn’t moving, you cannot contact witnesses or prosecution and you must reside at your property in Nowra.”

Bernhard will appear before the court again in August.