Heartbreaking accounts have convinced the human rights watchdog that racism is entrenched in the Australian community, with a society-wide response needed to stop the marginalisation.
Systemic experiences of racial discrimination at health services, schools, workplaces, and when interacting with police, have led the Australian Human Rights Commission to double down on calls for a national anti-racism framework.
Respondents reported feeling that their cultural background affected the quality of healthcare they received from professionals, while others said they felt unsafe at school because of teachers discriminating.
Racism was prevalent regardless of age, sexuality, faith, disability or cultural background, the commission found.
Race Discrimination Commissioner Giridharan Sivaraman said the first-hand accounts revealed racism in Australia was “ubiquitous, insidious, and profoundly damaging”.