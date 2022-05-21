Scott Morrison was ousted as Australia's PM last night. Photo / File

Scott Morrison is no longer Australia's Prime Minister — and has quit as Liberal leader — and his exit is being celebrated with vigour by his detractors.

Everyone from Novak Djokovic supporters to the French foreign affairs minister welcomed Morrison's defeat to Anthony Albanese with jubilation — and it was pretty savage.

Let's begin in France, where outgoing foreign affairs minister Jean-Yves Le Drian gave Morrison a very pompous au revoir.

"I can't stop myself from saying that the defeat of Morrison suits me very well," Le Drian said in Paris.

You'll remember the furore in France over Morrison's sudden decision last year to dump a $64 billion submarine deal — a move Le Drian said on Saturday night showed "brutality and cynicism, and I would be even tempted to say a form of notorious incompetence".

This photo went viral on Saturday night. Picture / Facebook

He wasn't the only smiling face in Europe as the rabid fanbase of tennis superstar Novak Djokovic were also alerted to the news the man they blamed for kicking the Serb out of Australia earlier this year was given the boot.

"Djokovic supporters won't mind this development after their seeing guy turned into a political piñata," tennis journo Ben Rothenberg observed.

Closer to home, political columnists rubbed Morrison's nose in it.

Fairfax's Peter Hartcher declared the Liberal bulldozer had "bulldozed his party into electoral oblivion".

"The Liberal leader became so poisonous to traditional Liberal voters that he dared not show his face in traditional Liberal heartland. He single-handedly turned blue-ribbon Liberal seats teal," Hartcher wrote.

The Australian Greens kept it simple on Facebook — as did the boys from the Betoota Advocate.

Morrison even took shots from his own ranks.

NSW treasurer and leading moderate Matt Kean said the election defeat — which came after independent candidates claimed several former Liberal stronghold seats — taught everyone "when the Liberal party goes too far to the right we lose in the centre".

"The Liberal party is at its strongest when we represent the diversity in the community," Kean said. "Tonight we have had a very strong message from our heartland that we are not representing them."

You can only imagine what was being said on Twitter as everyone from professional wrestler Jonah to British actor Robert Llewellyn had a victory party.

Just woke up in the USA to hear SCOMO IS NO MO!!! Hell yeah! — JONAH (@JONAHISHERE) May 21, 2022

Very pleased to hear that the coal grabber in chief has got the 🥾 in the Aussie election. I don’t know anything about Anthony Albanese but surely he can’t be worse than the ScoMo doofus — Robert Llewellyn (@bobbyllew) May 21, 2022