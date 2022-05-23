Anthony Albanese has made a big change to the PM backdrop. Photo / news.com.au

Anthony Albanese has made a historic change to the backdrop of the Australian Prime Minister.

Prior to his press conference, staff replaced two of the three Australian flags behind the podium to the Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags.

Albanese did not make note of the big change while speaking to reporters for the first time as Prime Minister, but he did make reference to his plans to move forward with the Uluru statement.

While Albanese expects to form a majority government, the Prime Minister said he had spoken to returning members of the crossbench who have confirmed confidence and supply.

"I have received and have had discussions with the existing members of the cross bench and received confirmation from Rebekha Sharkie, Bob Katter, Andrew Wilkie, Helen Haines and Zali Steggall that they would not support any no confidence motions against the Government and that they would also secure supply," he said.

Anthony Albanese with the Governor-General after being sworn in. Photo / NCA NewsWire

It means that should Labor fall short of a majority, it has enough support to prosecute its agenda without having to enter a formal coalition agreement.

"It is important that we respect the outcome of the election on Saturday. I have stuck to what I said before the election, as have they," the Prime Minister said.

"They will consider legislation on its merits. I will treat them with respect."

Labor's full ministry will be released next Wednesday after a meeting of the caucus.

But work on an anti-corruption commission is set to begin immediately, Albanese said.

"I look forward to leading a government that makes Australians proud," the Prime Minister added.

"A government that doesn't seek to divide, that doesn't seek to have wedges but seeks to bring people together for our common interest and our common purpose.

"I think that is one of the messages that came through on Saturday. People do have conflict fatigue."

Albanese outside of his Marrickville home on Sunday. Photo / NCA NewsWire

Albanese was sworn in as the 31st Prime Minister of Australia on Monday morning in a quick turnaround thanks to a clash with a leaders summit in Japan.

Appearing alongside him was incoming Foreign Minister Penny Wong and deputy leader Richard Marles who will become acting prime minister while Albanese is in Tokyo.

Marles was sworn in as Deputy Prime Minister and Employment Minister.

Meanwhile, Jim Chalmers and Katy Gallagher were sworn in as Treasurer and Finance Minister, Minister Women and Attorney-General respectfully.

The five will divide portfolios so each ministry and department was covered as an interim measure until the Labor caucus meets next week.

The new Prime Minister will hold face-to-face meetings with world leaders including US President Joe Biden and India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"The meetings that we will have, not just with the United States but, importantly, with our hosts in Japan and India are going to be very important, in a good way, to send a message to the world that there's a new government in Australia," Albanese said.

"It's a government that represents a change, in terms of the way that we deal with the world on issues like climate change but also a continuity in the way that we have respect for democracy and the way that we value our friendships and long-time alliances."