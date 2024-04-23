A disgruntled Domino’s customer has captured the moment a store owner threatened to “f***ing smash your face” after she complained about the pizza she was delivered.

Australian grandmother Katherine Pickles believed that she had been served a Frankenstein pizza cobbled together from two separate pizzas, with some slices obviously larger than others.

Pickles took a photo as evidence and took the pizza back to the store in Mount Gambier, South Australia.

The shocking video shows what happened next.

“Get the f*** out,” the irate owner yells at Pickles as she complains.

“If you don’t get out, I’m gonna f***ing smash your face.”

The store owner launched into a furious tirade. Photo / 7News

Pickles told 7News that the man then threw a pizza at her. She offered her stained jacket as evidence and said she had not been able to sleep since the incident.

“People shouldn’t be afraid to make a complaint about something that’s not acceptable when you’ve paid for it.

“I believe I deserve an apology.”

The offending pizza. Photo / 7News

The owner has reportedly apologised to Pickles privately and told news.com.au his behaviour was unacceptable.

“As anyone who has worked in customer service knows, some days are more challenging than others and you require patience and a calm demeanour,” he said.

“In this particular instance, I let my emotions get the best of me. But that’s no excuse.

“My behaviour was unacceptable, and I am deeply apologetic and embarrassed.

“It is my hope that the Mount Gambier community will see I am a human who has made a mistake and give me, and by extension my team, another chance to serve them.”

A spokesperson for the pizza chain told 7News it had launched an investigation, citing a “zero-tolerance approach to aggression, harassment, or abuse of any kind in our stores”.

“As soon as we were made aware of this incident, we launched an internal investigation, including into the circumstances which led to the interaction recorded. Following this investigation, we will take appropriate action,” the spokesperson said.

“We have attempted to get in contact with our customer via multiple channels, including through the information provided with her order, and encourage her to reach out to us so we can discuss this important matter further.

“This customer’s experience does not reflect the high standards and values we pride ourselves on, and we are sincerely sorry.”



