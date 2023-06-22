Scott Moananu told police he drank 70 cruisers before the attack.

Warning: Graphic content

An Australian dad told police he knocked back 70 vodka cruisers in just 14 hours before subjecting a woman to a violent beating in her own home.

The attack last month left Scott Moananu’s victim with serious injuries and saw him hauled before a Sydney court earlier this week to hear his punishment.

The court heard that 31-year-old Moananu first asked the victim for a ride home from a party on May 6, before their conversation became “heated”, news.com.au reported.

Moananu turned up at the woman’s apartment building in Sydney’s west at 5am the following day and, after being let into the complex, kicked down the woman’s front door without knocking.

The force of his kick reportedly broke the steel latch away from the door jamb and sent the door crashing into the woman’s apartment.

Scott Moananu.

Moananu immediately made a beeline for the victim, punching her to the ground and continuing his attack as she curled into a ball in an attempt to protect herself.

Telling her: “I’ll kill you b****,” Moananu kicked her all over her body, leaving her with serious injuries to the face, chest and behind the ear.

When he eventually pulled back, the woman took the chance to flee to a family member’s home where she called police, news.com.au reported.

When officers caught up with Moananu he reportedly confirmed her accounts, saying his memory was hazy but he recalled calling her a “f***ing gronk”.

Vodka Cruiser pre-mixed drinks. Photo / File

He also told the police he had consumed 70 bottles of vodka cruiser in the 14 hours leading up to the attack, the court heard.

Moananu pleaded guilty to a raft of charges at Parramatta Local Court and Magistrate Laurie Robertson told him that he clearly had “lifelong problems” and noted that, despite his contrition and early guilty plea, he had not sworn off the drink.

He was sentenced to 11 months behind bars, with a non-parole period of seven months.



