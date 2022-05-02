Aussies have reacted with horror to the PM's 'raw' chicken curry. Photo / via Facebook

Aussies have reacted with horror to the PM's 'raw' chicken curry. Photo / via Facebook

Horrified social media users have pounced on one alarming detail in Prime Minister Scott Morrison's Sunday night curry dinner.

The Prime Minister posted a snap of his family's meal on Facebook last night, after he claimed to have whipped up a Sri Lankan tamarind eggplant and okra dish as well as chicken korma and rice.

Morrison took a short break from the election campaign trail to dine at home with his family, but couldn't resist putting a political spin in his caption, which read: "Strong Curry. Strong Economy. Stronger Future."

Scott Morrison's social media post has sparked a reaction online.

But the post backfired almost immediately when Facebook users began sharing their concerns about the potentially undercooked meal, with countless Aussies – including high-profile anti-violence campaigner Tarang Chawla – convinced the chicken was "still raw".

So far, the single photo has attracted more than 4000 comments from voters.

"Pray to god you do not get Salmonella eating the pink raw chicken. Eat Chicken responsibly," one person commented of the purple-looking meat, with another adding he would "be lucky to stay out of hospital" after consuming it – and others claiming it may have been part of a publicity stunt.

"Eeew that's raw chicken! … You didn't even bother cooking that did you? Just pour sauce over raw chicken for yet another photo op," one Facebook user wrote.

The photo also sparked another wave of controversy, with many social media users pointing out the irony of the Prime Minister enjoying Sri Lankan food while many Sri Lankan asylum seekers were still being detained by his government.

And others also took the opportunity to point out the plight of the Murugappan family from Biloela – the Tamil asylum seekers who have been trapped for years in a battle to remain in the country after forging strong ties in their local community.

However, others, including Liberal MP Jason Wood, said the PM's meal looked "amazing", with others praising Morrison's culinary skills.

"Looks really good, PM. Have a curry for the country!" Liberal candidate Sarah Richards added, with several people also challenging the leader to a curry cook off.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison speaks to an audience member during a debate with the leader of the Labour Party in Brisbane. Photo / AP

The curry furore is just the latest blow for the father of two, who is locked in the battle of his political life as Aussies prepare to head to the polls in less than three weeks, on May 21.

According to the latest Newspoll, Labor has maintained a two-party-preferred vote lead of 53-47, and if the election were held today, Labor would stroll to victory with a majority, with the Prime Minister losing 10 seats.

Meanwhile, the government faces another major test tomorrow, when the Reserve Bank is expected to announce an interest rate rise in a bid to control rising inflation.

If that happens, it would be the first mid-campaign rate rise since Kevin Rudd defeated John Howard back in 2007.