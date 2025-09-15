Losses in Australian property values are estimated to soar to A$611 billion ($682b) by 2050 and could increase to A$770b by 2090.
Should the temperatures increase by 3C, heat-related deaths could soar by over 400% in the country’s most-populated city of Sydney, the report said.
One of the world’s biggest fossil fuel exporters, Australia has been criticised for treating climate action as a political and economic liability.
The centre-left Labor Government has stepped up efforts in recent years to bring down emissions and roll out renewable energy.
Today’s report comes as Australia is set to release its next round of emissions reduction targets, a key obligation under the landmark Paris climate agreement.
Many hope the sun-kissed country will reveal more ambitious targets.
- Agence France-Presse