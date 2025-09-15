An aerial file photo taken on July 28, 2020 shows homes perched on Australia's eastern coastal town of Wamberal that are at risk of being swept away, after days of driving rain, high winds and monster swells smashed the coastline. Rising oceans caused by climate change will threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050, a landmark report warned ahead of Australia releasing its emission targets this week. Photo / Peter Parks, AFP

Already a subscriber? Sign in here

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Australia climate report warns 1.5m at risk from rising seas by 2050

An aerial file photo taken on July 28, 2020 shows homes perched on Australia's eastern coastal town of Wamberal that are at risk of being swept away, after days of driving rain, high winds and monster swells smashed the coastline. Rising oceans caused by climate change will threaten 1.5 million Australians by 2050, a landmark report warned ahead of Australia releasing its emission targets this week. Photo / Peter Parks, AFP

Rising oceans and flooding caused by climate change stand to impact 1.5 million Australians by 2050, a landmark report warned today, before the country releases its emissions reduction targets this week.

The long-awaited national climate risk assessment found that rising temperatures will have “cascading, compounding, concurrent” impacts on life in Australia, home to more than 27 million people.

“We are living climate change now. It’s no longer a forecast, a projection or prediction – it is a live reality, and it’s too late to avoid any impacts,” Climate Minister Chris Bowen said.

The report, prepared independently for the Government, found that 1.5 million people living in coastal areas will be at risk of sea level rise by 2050.

By 2090, about three million people will be at risk from rising oceans.