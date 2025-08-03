Advertisement
At least 27 migrants dead in shipwreck off Yemen: security sources

AFP
2 mins to read

A shipwreck off Yemen killed at least 27 migrants, with over 100 still missing. Photo / 123rf

At least 27 migrants have died in a shipwreck off Yemen, with more than 100 still missing, two security sources in the southern province of Abyan told AFP on Sunday.

“At this stage, the deaths of 27 people are confirmed, their bodies have been recovered,” one security source said,

