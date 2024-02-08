Voyager 2023 media awards
Ashes were given to his family. But he wasn’t dead

New York Times
By Livia Albeck-Ripka
6 mins to read
An urn of ashes was sent to a man's family home. The only problem was he wasn't dead. Photo / 123RF

Tyler Chase, 22, was living in transitional housing in Portland, Oregon, when the authorities misidentified a body as his and cremated it.

The first sign that Tyler Chase got that he might be dead came

