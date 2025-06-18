Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

As Israel targets Iran’s nuclear programme, it has its own secretive weapons arsenal

By Lara Jakes
New York Times·
6 mins to read

Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv yesterday. Israel attacked Iran last Friday over Tehran's nuclear programme. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

Israeli air defence systems are activated to intercept Iranian missiles over the Israeli city of Tel Aviv yesterday. Israel attacked Iran last Friday over Tehran's nuclear programme. Photo / Menahem Kahana, AFP

The war that Israel launched against Iran seeks to take out its nuclear programme, which much of the world views with alarm.

Experts say is growing to the point that it could make an atomic weapon within months.

Israel has its own secretive nuclear weapons programme, one that it doesn’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from World

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World