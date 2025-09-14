Australia's securities commission has fined the bank a record A$240 for widespread misconduct. Photo / RNZ

ANZ has admitted towidespread misconduct and agreed to pay a record A$240m ($268m) in penalties.

The bank admitted “unconscionable conduct” in services provided to the Australian government, incorrectly reporting its bond trading data by overstating the volumes by tens of billions of dollars, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) said.

The bank also engaged in “widespread” misconduct across products and services that affected almost 65,000 customers, and failed to refund fees charged to thousands of dead customers.

ASIC chair Joe Longo said “time and time again ANZ betrayed the trust of Australians”.

“The total penalties across these matters are the largest announced by ASIC against one entity and reflect the seriousness and number of breaches of law, the vulnerable position that ANZ put its customers in and the repeated failures to rectify crucial issues.