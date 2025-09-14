Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

ANZ fined $240m after admitting widespread misconduct

news.com.au
Quick Read

Australia's securities commission has fined the bank a record A$240 for widespread misconduct. Photo / RNZ

Australia's securities commission has fined the bank a record A$240 for widespread misconduct. Photo / RNZ

ANZ has admitted towidespread misconduct and agreed to pay a record A$240m ($268m) in penalties.

The bank admitted “unconscionable conduct” in services provided to the Australian government, incorrectly reporting its bond trading data by overstating the volumes by tens of billions of dollars, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC)

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save