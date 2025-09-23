Advertisement
Another local election, another low turnout? Syncing local and general elections could be the answer

Julia Talbot-Jones
Why syncing local and general elections could lift voter turnout rates. Photo / NZ Herald

THE FACTS

  • Voter participation in local body elections in New Zealand is significantly lower than in general elections, currently sitting at around 40%.
  • Research suggests that aligning local elections with general elections can significantly boost voter turnout.
  • Potential downsides to syncing local and general elections include “voter fatigue” or “ballot fatigue”.

By now you should have received those familiar orange envelopes containing your local body election papers. Have you opened them? Will you vote? And will you remember to post them back?

These are important questions now that voting has opened. The results of these elections, which happen every

