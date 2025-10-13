Advertisement
An LA college has 15 parking spots for homeless students. For Edgar Rosales it has been a lifeline

Reis Thebault
Edgar Rosales is studying public health, hoping to advocate for policies that would benefit low-income students. Photo / Barbara Davidson, for The Washington Post

To most at Long Beach City College In California, there’s nothing special about Parking Lot N - just another drab slab of asphalt near the centre of campus.

But to Edgar Rosales jnr, the lot has been a lifeline.

Each evening, around 8pm, it transforms into a refuge for

Save