Edgar Rosales is studying public health, hoping to advocate for policies that would benefit low-income students. Photo / Barbara Davidson, for The Washington Post
To most at Long Beach City College In California, there’s nothing special about Parking Lot N - just another drab slab of asphalt near the centre of campus.
But to Edgar Rosales jnr, the lot has been a lifeline.
Each evening, around 8pm, it transforms into a refuge forstudents with nowhere else to go.
For roughly a year, Rosales has joined handfuls of his classmates here, parking his gold ’07 Lexus sedan in one of 15 spaces allotted to the school’s homeless undergrads.
Night after night, Rosales, 39, has blacked out his windows and tipped back his passenger seat, trying to catch a few hours of sleep with his heels pressed against the floorboard, knees aching and battery-powered fan whirring in the stifling Southern California heat.
As the United States contends with an escalating homelessness epidemic, more people than ever are living in their cars - including community college students like Rosales - many juggling jobs, family and their studies.
Local governments and non-profits have increasingly embraced “safe parking programmes”, secure lots that allow people to sleep in their vehicles overnight, but they remain rare on campuses.
“The number one word in my head is: survive, survive, survive,” said Rosales, a former long-haul truck driver.
Long Beach City College, a community college, is led by a president who was once homeless himself.
It has no dorms but is one of the only schools in the US to offer its unhoused students a safe parking option.
In California, capital of the housing crisis, it’s badly needed. One in five community college students in the state has been homeless in the past year, a recent study found.
Parking lots are nobody’s idea of a permanent housing solution. Proponents say, they can be an effective stopgap, and they’re a lot better than the alternative: students left to fend for themselves, searching for spots to sleep on potentially dangerous city streets.
That’s where Rosales was before he found LBCC’s safe parking programme: driving through Long Beach’s roughest neighbourhoods, a different dark corner every night. Without the school lot, he said, he would have dropped out.
“It’s been my home,” Rosales said. “It’s consistently given me somewhere to be every night. They never kicked me out.”
Still, this is not how he pictured college.
His school days begin when the sun shines through the cracks in his car windows. Jolted awake, Rosales unsticks himself from his torn leather seat and stashes his pillows in the boot.
Then he rushes to the college’s football stadium, where he’s allowed to take a quick shower in one of the locker rooms before walking into his first class looking - he hopes - like all the other students.
‘Rock bottom gets deeper’
Rosales, a Los Angeles native, was raised around trucks.
“When you’re hungry, when you’re cold, when you’re tired because you haven’t had a good night’s sleep, it’s going to be nearly impossible to focus on your studies,” said Alex Visotzky, a senior California policy fellow at the non-profit National Alliance to End Homelessness.
When Rosales explained his situation to a guidance counsellor, she told him about the school’s Basic Needs programme, with its food pantry, showers, and safe parking lot.
It was a long way from a home, but at least it was a sure thing. He signed up. Then things got worse. He was laid off again and needed the programme more than ever.
“Rock bottom gets deeper,” he said. “And you don’t know about it until you’ve faced it.”
No perfect solutions
Mike Munoz, the superintendent-president of Long Beach City College, knows about rock bottom, too.
The programme runs year-round and is open to students enrolled in at least one class.
Staff act as case managers, connecting students to other services and helping them secure long-term housing.
It has become more popular every semester.
During the first year Rosales slept in the lot, about 60 other students used it at least once. This term, the programme has averaged 10 students a night, the most ever.
The LBCC programme - which costs roughly US$265,000 ($462,800) a year and is covered by the school’s philanthropic foundation and its general fund - remains one of the only official safe parking sites at a college or university.
California lawmakers have tried several times to require community colleges and the California State University system to develop safe parking pilot programmes.
Schools have overwhelmingly fought the move, citing concerns over cost and legal liability.
They also argue the lots would draw resources away from permanent housing.
But LBCC has managed to fund both safe parking and a recently announced affordable student dorm complex, set to open in about three years.
The most recent safe parking Bill, sponsored by Democratic State Assembly member Corey Jackson, died last month. State Republicans joined the schools in opposition, blaming Democrats for a housing crisis that has worsened on their watch and alleging safe parking lots would do nothing to help.
“We’re again taking a Band-Aid approach to dealing with this problem,” Assembly member Carl DeMaio (R), who occasionally lived in his car as a high school and college student, said during a floor debate on the Bill.
With long-term answers to the state’s desperate housing shortage still far off, Jackson said schools have a duty to help their most vulnerable students now.
“My goal is to solve issues, not to have the perfect solution - because those don’t exist in California anymore,” said Jackson, a former social worker. “It is morally wrong to force people to wait for the perfect solution and allow them to suffer while they wait.”
‘The world is open to him’
When the days end and the other students head home, Rosales turns to his own private map of campus, an internal guide to the buildings that stay open late.
He knows where to find the coldest blasts of AC, the offices with plentiful giveaway snacks and the bathrooms that remain unlocked at all hours.
Most importantly, he knows where the electrical outlets are.
Battery power is a precious resource, and Rosales carries an extension cord in his Lexus so he can plug in while he’s parked.
His favourite place is a campus garage, where he can catch a cool evening breeze and wait for the safe lot to open.
As he charges his computer, phone and fan, he unfolds an improvised desk that hangs from the back of his passenger side headrest.
He sits in the back seat, opens his laptop and tries to concentrate on homework, hoping passersby don’t notice.
Living in your car can be an isolating experience. But as he spent more time in the safe parking programme, Rosales began to discover that the school had a bounty of programmes to help students like him - free books, free clothes, free haircuts, free therapy.
He switched his focus from nursing to public health. He wants to be an advocate for people on the margins.
He became an ambassador for the safe parking programme, organising breakfast potlucks for the other participants.
And he started a club - called Voz, which means “voice” in Spanish - to help low-income and homeless students find on-campus resources.