Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

An eagle who adopted a rock becomes a real dad

New York Times
By Livia Albeck-Ripka
4 mins to read
Murphy, a bald eagle that had been showing fatherly instincts, has been sharing an enclosure with an eaglet that survived a fall from a tree during a storm. Photo / World Bird Sanctuary via The New York Times

Murphy, a bald eagle that had been showing fatherly instincts, has been sharing an enclosure with an eaglet that survived a fall from a tree during a storm. Photo / World Bird Sanctuary via The New York Times

Murphy, a bald eagle at a bird sanctuary in the United States, had been incubating a rock, and his keepers did not have the heart to separate them. He seemed ready when an eaglet needed a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World