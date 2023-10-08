Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

An attack from Gaza and an Israeli declaration of war. Now what?

New York Times
By Steven Erlanger
7 mins to read
Israel has launched airstrikes into Gaza in retaliation for the attack by Hamas militants. Video AP/NZ Herald

ANALYSIS

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is being pressured to launch a full-scale invasion that Israeli leaders have been scrupulously avoiding since 2005.

Nearly 50 years to the day after the Yom Kippur War of 1973,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World