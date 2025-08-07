Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Premium

America’s punishing new tariffs now operational on more than 90 countries

By Tony Romm
New York Times·
6 mins to read

US President Donald Trump has spared few of America's major trading partners. Photo / Win McNamee, Getty Images, AFP

US President Donald Trump has spared few of America's major trading partners. Photo / Win McNamee, Getty Images, AFP

President Donald Trump’s punishing new tariffs on more than 90 countries have snapped into place, the latest escalation in a global trade war that has started to exact a toll on the United States economy.

Few of America’s major trading partners were spared under Trump’s updated slate of duties, which

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save