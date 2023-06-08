Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / World

Americans were aware of intelligence warning of Ukrainian pipeline attacks

New York Times
By Julian E. Barnes
4 mins to read
An intelligence summary showed that the United States and European allies had reason to believe even before the attack that Ukraine viewed the pipelines as a target. Photo / AP

An intelligence summary showed that the United States and European allies had reason to believe even before the attack that Ukraine viewed the pipelines as a target. Photo / AP

US intelligence agencies learned from a European ally that the Ukrainian military had planned an attack on the Nord Stream pipelines, three months before saboteurs bombed the underwater network, The Washington Post reported Tuesday.

US

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from World