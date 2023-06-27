Voyager 2023 media awards
Home / World
Premium

'We are family': Rescuers recount incredible moment they found missing children

8 minutes to read
New York Times
By: Genevieve Glatsky and Julie Turkewitz

At first, he heard a soft cry. Then, just beyond the broad leaves of the jungle, Nicolás Ordóñez could make out the form of a small girl, a baby in her arms.

Ordóñez, 27, a

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.