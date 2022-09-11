Alligator, drugs, guns, money all found: But where's the tiger?

This image released by New Mexico Department of Game and Fish shows a missing tiger in Alburquerque, New Mexico. Photo / AP

An alligator, drugs, guns and money were seized during a raid at two homes in the US city of Albuquerque last month, but New Mexico wildlife officials said they are still searching for a young tiger they believe is being illegally kept as a pet.

Investigators think the tiger is with someone "in New Mexico or a nearby state", New Mexico Department of Game and Fish conservation officers said in a statement.

The animal was believed to be less than one-year-old and weigh under 27kg, but tigers can grow to 272kg, the department said, calling large meat-eating animals such as tigers and alligators a clear danger to the public.

Wild tigers are listed globally as an endangered species. Alligators were listed as endangered in the US from 1967 to 1987, but today thrive in the wild.

The alligator seized by authorities is about 1m long. It was taken to a wildlife facility after state conservation officers and federal, state and local police served search warrants on August 12.

Albuquerque police reported a 26-year-old man was arrested and investigators seized nearly 1kg of heroin, 4.75kg of cocaine, 22kg of marijuana, 17 rifles and pistols, fentanyl and Xanax pills, and nearly $68,000 (US$42,000).

- AP