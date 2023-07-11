Voyager 2023 media awards

After a year of climate protests, the toll rises for museums and activists

New York Times
By Zachary Small
6 mins to read
Prosecutors have charged two protesters who smeared paint on the case and base of an Edgar Degas sculpture in the National Gallery of Art in Washington with conspiracy and damaging the exhibit. Photo / Getty Images

Museums must pay for added security and the conservation of precious paintings. Now they are suing eco-activists for damages, and authorities are bringing serious charges.

Two climate activists made a beeline for a exhibited at the National Museum in Sweden on a recent Wednesday morning. They wanted to convey the urgency of the environmental crisis — pollution, global warming and other man-made disasters — that could turn the artist’s gorgeous gardens at Giverny into a distant memory. So the young protesters followed what has become a familiar playbook: glueing a hand to the artwork’s protective glass and smearing it with red paint.

