Updated

Administration hints furloughed workers may not be paid after shutdown

Hannah Natanson, Jacob Bogage, and Riley Beggin
Washington Post·
3 mins to read

The White House shutdown has left more than 650,000 federal employees furloughed. Photo / Sarah L. Voisin, The Washington Post

The Trump administration is sending notifications to federal staff suggesting only those who are working during the government shutdown will be paid when it ends, despite a 2019 law that guarantees pay to furloughed employees, too.

“Once an appropriation or continuing resolution is enacted, excepted employees are entitled to receive

