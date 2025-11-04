The White House referred a request for comment to the Office of Management and Budget, as did the State Department. Officials there did not immediately respond to questions, nor did the Defence Department or the Commerce Department.

More than 650,000 staffers have been furloughed, or sent home without pay, while their colleagues continue to perform their jobs, also without pay. A smaller number of employees – mostly active-duty military or law enforcement – are continuing to receive their salaries, as the Trump administration has found various sources of funds for the money.

OMB officials circulated a draft legal opinion last month arguing that furloughed workers wouldn’t get back pay unless Congress specifically approved it, appearing to contradict the 2019 law. Republicans and Democrats alike in Congress have said they anticipate all workers will be repaid when the shutdown ends, though legislation to pay workers immediately has stalled.

The shutdown is set to break the record for the longest closure in US history overnight, eclipsing the 34-day mark from President Donald Trump’s first term.

In that span, the federal government has paid $15.7 billion in employee salaries, a 24% drop from the same period a year ago, according to the Penn Wharton Budget Model. More than half the money that hasn’t been paid would have gone to federal employees in the District of Columbia and eight states: California, Virginia, Maryland, Texas, Florida, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Washington.

Civilian employees from three departments – Defence, Health and Human Services, and Veterans Affairs – account for more than half of the $3.8 billion reduction in salary expenditures, the Wharton analysis found.

The shutdown has already imposed significant financial and personal burdens on federal workers, who have now missed two paycheques. Many are using credit cards to pay bills, going into debt and buying only the cheapest groceries.

