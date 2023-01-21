Julian Sands has not been seen since he was reported missing on January 13. Photo / AP

The phone belonging to British actor Julian Sands appears to show he was alive and on the move in the mountains of southern California two days after he was reported missing.

The search continued yesterday for Sands, 65, who was reported missing during a hiking trip in the Baldy Bowl area of the San Gabriel mountains last Friday, using “helicopter and drones when weather permits”.

An update from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department said phone pings showed the Yorkshire-born actor, who featured in the film A Room with a View, “to be heading to the Mount Baldy area” on January 15, 48 hours after he was first reported missing.

The statement continued: “Additional phone pings from the cell provider were attempted but were unsuccessful, due to the lack of cell service and most likely cell phone power failure.”

A delayed ping through Sands’ Apple iPhone operating system, from January 14, provided a possible location on one of the trails leading to the summit of Mount Baldy. This area was checked by ground searchers and by helicopter.

“Ground and air searchers were unable to locate any evidence in this area that would assist in locating Mr Sands.”

The US authorities said the incident was still being classified as a search and rescue operation, though snow, sleet and fog continued to hinder operations on foot.

As of Thursday, visibility at high altitudes in the area remained poor, with searches to continue when conditions permitted.

“We will schedule another ground search when the weather improves, and it is safe for our ground crews,” a spokesman from the department told the PA news agency.

It is not known if the actor would have taken a tent, but a source close to the family said he would have been “well equipped” for a day’s hike.

The actor’s children Henry, Natalya and Imogen joined the search efforts.

Henry, his 37-year-old son from his first marriage, is himself an experienced hiker and is understood to have retraced the route his father took before having to abandon his efforts due to hostile weather.

Earlier on Thursday, Sands’ family towed his car from a car park where it was discovered during the search.